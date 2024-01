CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO

The first endangered Florida panther death of 2024 happened just like every reported panther death in 2023: by vehicle collision.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Panther Pulse, a male Florida panther was struck on the road in Hendry County on Tuesday.

The apex predator, identified as UCFP450, was reportedly 1-and-a-half years old.

The panther was struck on State Road 29, just north of State Road 78. (Credit: CBS News)

Fifty-three of the last 56 reported panther deaths, or 95%, were due to strikes by vehicles. The other three deaths were from unknown causes.

The last 24 reported Florida panther deaths in a row were from vehicle strikes dating back to July 9, 2022.

There were 13 reported panther deaths in 2023, all of which were from vehicle strikes.

Cimarron, a panther at the Shy Wolf Sanctuary. CREDIT: Paul Dolan

There were three reported deaths in Hendry County in 2023, the first happened on Feb. 26.

In 2023, FWC saw a dip in the number of reported panther deaths. On average, FWC reports about 27 panther deaths per year.

It’s unclear if it’s good or bad to see the drop in total deaths reported.

Coincidentally, the first reported Florida panther death in 2023 was also on Jan. 9, but that one happened in Collier County.

FWC said there are only between 120 and 230 adult panthers left in the wild. Credit: WINK News.

Panther Crossing, an organization designed to make roadways safer for the endangered species, encourages drivers to obey panther crossing signs while driving at night.

