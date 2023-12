CREDIT: LCSO

Authorities responded to an endangered feline species seen sleeping near a stairwell in Bonita Springs.

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter page, a Florida panther was seen sleeping near a home’s stairwell at Bonita National Country Club around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. CREDIT: LSCO

LCSO contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who arrived to humanely capture the Florida panther.

At 9:45 this morning, Bonita Springs CP Deputies responded to Bonita National to reports of a Florida Panther sleeping near a stairwell behind shrubs. We notified FWC, which arrived on scene and humanely captured the panther. The panther will be evaluated for a health screening. pic.twitter.com/HciHhLGitp — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) December 4, 2023

The endangered species will undergo a health evaluation and then relocated.