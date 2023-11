Florida panther CREDIT WINK News

For the thirteenth time in 2023, an endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle.

According to Panther Pulse from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a 5-year-old male panther, identified as UCFP449, was struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 27, south of State Road 17 in Glades County on Sunday. Panthers out in wild. CREDIT: WINK News.

November has been the deadliest month for the Florida panther in 2023. Dead panthers were discovered on Nov. 6 and 7. Then, two dead panthers were found on the same day on Nov. 12. This is the fifth dead panther discovered in November. No other month this year has more than two deaths reported.

Until Sept. 17, only 7 Florida panther deaths had been reported for 2023. Since then, six dead panthers have been discovered. It took 70 days to discover six dead panthers and over nine months to discover the previous seven. Still image of a female Florida panther captured on FWC video surveillance in Charlotte County. Experts believe she likely lives in the are; although, it is uncommon for Florida panthers to be spotted north of the Caloosahatchee River. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Vehicle collisions have been the reported cause of every Florida panther death recorded by FWC in 2023. This could be the first year since Panther Pulse records began in 2014 that every reported death was caused by vehicle collisions.

Florida Panther Deaths

Below is the amount of dead Florida panthers that were found in specific counties in 2023.

Glades County – 2

Hendry County – 3

Collier County – 8

Seven of the 13 dead pathers discovered were males. Despite the low total number of deaths reported, it’s unclear to experts if this is a concerning trend.

Cimarron, the Florida Panther at the Shy Wolf Sanctuary. CREDIT: Paul Dolan

This may be the oldest dead Florida panther discovered this year at five years old. Interestingly, on Nov. 7, a dead female panther was found in Glades County between 3 and 5 years old, too. While most panther sightings are in Collier County, the two oldest dead panthers discovered in 2023 may have been in Glades County.

Deadliest Florida Panther Months

Below is a list of any month with five or more Florida panther deaths since 2014.

November 2023 – five deaths

May 2022 – six deaths

January 2022 – five deaths

January 2020 – six deaths

November 2019 – five deaths

October 2018 – five deaths

February 2018 – seven deaths

October 2016 – five deaths

April 2016 – nine deaths

February 2016 – five deaths

December 2015 – six deaths

July 2015 – five deaths

March 2015 – five deaths

January 2015 – five deaths

December 2014 – six deaths

August 2014 – five deaths

April 2014 – five deaths

Helping Endangered Florida Panthers

Panther Crossing is an organization efforting Florida panther safety on the roads. When you see a Panther Crossing sign on the road drivers should reduce their speed to 45 mph. Driving 45 mph should give drivers more time to react should they see a panther on the road. Panther Crossing sign as a reminder to drive 45 mph is designated zones. CREDIT: WINK News

In a three-mile-long panther crossing zone, reducing your speed from 60 to 45 mph only adds a minute to your commute. Those 60 seconds added to your drive could mean a lifetime for any panther, as any of the 13 dead panthers struck by vehicles in 2023 could attest.

Getting a panther plate from The Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund is another way to help the endangered species. The license plate costs $25 per year, and every dollar goes to helping the endangered species.

You can also directly donate to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida’s Florida Panther Fund. Click here to learn more about the Florida Panther Fund.

Click here to learn more from FWC about living with Florida panthers and ways to help protect them.

There were 27 reported Florida panther deaths in 2022, 2021, and 2019. There were 22 reported deaths in 2020. FWC says there are between 120 and 230 adult panthers left.