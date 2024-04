Still image of a female Florida panther captured on FWC video surveillance in Charlotte County. Experts believe she likely lives in the are; although, it is uncommon for Florida panthers to be spotted north of the Caloosahatchee River. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Two more endangered Florida panthers were discovered dead by wildlife officials after the animals were struck by vehicles in Collier and Hendry counties.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a 3-year-old male Florida panther was killed on Friday along County Road 833 in Hendry County, about five miles south of County Road 835. Male panther at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge. Photo by FWS, 2018.

This is the second death discovered on County Road 833 in 2024. The previous death on the road happened back in January when a young female panther was also struck by a vehicle.

The endangered 3-year-old panther was the fourth discovered by wildlife officials in Hendry County.

Then, on Monday, a 2-year-old male Florida panther got struck by another vehicle in Collier County along Countyline Road, nearly a mile north of Oil Well Road.

“Prior to the year 2000, yearly panther roadkills were four or fewer. But beginning in 2000, these numbers have ranged from six to 34 annually,” said FWC. Florida panther. CREDIT: NATIONAL WILDLIFE FEDERATION

Another dead panther was found nearby on April 1, where FWC says a 4-year-old dead panther was found on Oil Well Road.

Since 2022, 25 of the last 51 panther deaths FWC has reported happened in Collier County. This doesn’t include the reported death on March 21, 2024, which occurred on Alligator Alley, very close to the Collier County line. Collier County begins at mile marker 50, which is where FWC reports the death happened despite reporting the panther was found in Broward County.

Also since the start of 2022, 47 of the last 51 discovered panther deaths are the result of vehicle strikes.

In March, FWC shared a video on their Instagram page showing a panther dashing across a busy highway, narrowly missing getting struck by vans.

FWC says most panthers are sighted in Southwest Florida, and their map seems most dense in Collier County.

“Most panther breeding occurs in the orange-shaded area in South Florida around the Everglades,” says the FWC website.

Map of Florida panther sightings. CREDIT: FWC

Panther Pulse indicates vehicle collisions are the most common way Florida panthers are found dead. By driving vigilant and obeying panther crossing zone traffic signs, you can help protect the state animal of Florida.

Another way you can support Florida panther conservation is by reporting sightings of the endangered species to FWC.

Click here to report a Florida panther sighting.

Below are two examples of panther sightings, along with pictures submitted to FWC. A Florida panther sighting just West of the Orangetree community in Collier County was submitted to FWC on March 29, 2024. CREDIT: FWC