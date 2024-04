The invasive Burmese python is swallowing up native species one by one, wreaking havoc on the delicate balance throughout Florida’s ecosystem.

These massive snakes have been documented growing up to 19 feet long in Florida and have slithered further north throughout the years. The reptiles are venturing as far as Charlotte County and further. Python found on US-41 in Collier County. (Credit: Jake Waleri)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told WINK News that they could be anywhere in Florida with dense vegetation, including near your home if there are trees and bushes around.

“They are invasive species,” said Makayla Spencer, the director of the nonnative program for the FWC. “They’re causing negative impacts to our ecosystems, direct negative impacts. The easiest thing we are able to measure is that they are consuming native mammals, birds and reptiles, so obviously, this is a very high priority as a community to remove these animals and see if there is a bigger issue here in Charlotte County and surrounding areas.”

Floridians can help curtail the invasive constrictor invasion by reporting a python to the FWC. You can call the FWC invasive species hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (483-4681).

You can also click here to report a python online.

FWC also offers a one-hour training course, known as Python Patrol, that teaches you how to capture a python safely.

Click here for more information on Python Patrol.