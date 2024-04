Naples Zoo adding radio tracker to female Burmese python. CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO

Before an invasive species can squeeze more native species out of Southwest Florida, Naples Zoo just recruited two more undercover agentsss.

According to Naples Zoo, working with the Conservancy of SWFL, veterinarians implanted two large female invasive Burmese pythons with tracking devices, creating two new “scout snakes.” Naples Zoo vet adding radio tracker to python. CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO

Veterinary staff from Naples Zoo’s Glass Animal Hospital helped implant the two females with tracking devices.

One of the intended goals of “scout snakes” is to find more effective ways of giving native wildlife a better chance of thriving. Big Cypress National Preserve authorities gain crucial information to combat the invasive species from the radio transmitters in the female pythons.

According to the Conservancy of SWFL, they have radio-tagged 86 adult Burmese pythons since 2013.

“By utilizing the scout snake technique, we can target undetected breeding female pythons and effectively remove them from the ecosystem before they have a chance to lay eggs,” said Ian Bartoszek, Conservancy Research Manager.

By tracking these female Burmese pythons during mating season, authorities capture the males lured in by the scout python. Females can attract multiple males, so sometimes authorities can capture more than one male per female scout python. Naples Zoo implanting a Burmese python with a radio transmitter. CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO

The Conservancy believes the Burmese python, which has been documented to grow as long as 19 feet in Florida, acts as the apex predator within their established range.

“Burmese pythons are thought to be responsible for a 90% decline in native mammal populations across their established range,” says the Conservancy’s website.

Scout snakes are an effective tool for wildlife researchers to combat invasive pythons. In February, the Conservancy reported catching an 18-foot Burmese python when they went to check on a radio-tagged python.

“If we can continue to target breeding female pythons for removal, the results are two-fold. We are keeping the invasive snakes from multiplying and reducing the overall impact on our native wildlife populations,” said Conservancy President & CEO Rob Moher. Biologist Ian Bartoszek, Board Member Jon Kukk and Julie Kukk holding a female Burmese python. CREDIT: CONSERVANCY OF SWFL

Floridians can help combat invasive Burmese pythons by downloading the free IveGot1 app on your phone. The app lets you identify and report invasive animals and plants in Florida.

Click here to learn more about the app and how to download it.

Also, if you own an invasive species as a pet, do not release it. Florida has a pet amnesty program you can use instead.