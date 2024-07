Burmese Pythons have been classified as an invasive species; however, there may be another invasive species they carry: parasites.

A team of researchers at Florida Gulf Coast University has been studying and tracking parasites from within the slithery suspects and how they may affect the environment.

“It’s important to know what parasites these invasive species have, so we can understand the potential for zoonosis or the transmission of diseases from wild animals to humans or domestic pets,” said FGCU Assistant Professor of Biology Christina Anaya. “We have records of invasive species transmitting their parasites to our native species, demonstrated in pythons.”

FGCU biologists have been tracking numerous parasites; however, they are hunting for a specific worm that may be a possible connection to the declining native snake population.

“Some of these parasites are the cause of that, but it has been demonstrated in the python lungworm,” said Anaya. “We’re starting to find it now in all of our native snakes we work on.”

Student researchers have remained adamant in discovering the cause of the decline for the Florida native snake species.

“Florida species don’t necessarily have the immunity to be able to combat them easily,” said FGCU student Leandra Milton, “so they potentially have a higher infection rate, which could cause a lot of mortality for our native species.”

Snakes have not been the only reptiles affected by parasitic strains. Iguana eggs have tested positive for parasites.

The unfortunate news is that the parasites are here to stay, and they might pose a considerable threat to Florida native species, causing a ripple effect in our ecosystem.

Our native snake species help reduce the populations of rodents, while non-venomous snakes have kept venomous species in check.

While the future may seem grim, Anaya offered some potentially good news.

“There’s a very little, very little danger of humans becoming infected with these parasites, and that is in our nonnative species or native species for that matter,” she said. “On occasion, a parasite may find its way into a human through consumption of food, and they’re not in the right host. They don’t want to be there.”