Burmese pythons take over the Everglades. (Credit: CBS News)

Deep in the Everglades, a Florida python hunter is helping to rid an invasive species that’s taking over and flourishing our ecosystem.

According to a social media post from Python Cowboy, the hunter records himself snatching a Burmese python from a small body of water in the Everglades. I saw this python trying to sneak away while I was eating cookies in the truck. #pythons #pythonsnake #snakes #florida #everglades pic.twitter.com/q4kUqWUoop — Python Cowboy (@pythoncowboyirl) February 1, 2024

The hunter casually approaches the constrictor, reaches down and grabs the serpent from the base of its tail.

The snake, seemingly in a panic, squirms and thrashes from side to side, appearing to try and slither away from the hunter.

The Python Cowboy then rotates in a circular motion while holding the python’s tail high as it appears to strike at his boots a couple of times.

Around the 40-second mark of the video, the Python Hunter loses grip of the python. Quickly, the hunter snatches it once again, avoiding a lunging strike from the python that came close to the hunter’s knee.

Toward the end of the video, the hunter grabs the python from the back of the neck and brings it close to the camera. You can see how well these pythons blend into their environment. pic.twitter.com/ScB0jtFKAZ — Python Cowboy (@pythoncowboyirl) October 16, 2023

The Python Hunter then shows a close-up of the Burmese python’s gaping mouth to the camera.

The Python Hunter has posted many videos of himself hunting invasive species in Florida, such as iguanas, African Rock Pythons and more. Saving an alligator from being eaten by a python pic.twitter.com/ERPUfj2Gtc — Python Cowboy (@pythoncowboyirl) May 23, 2023

Burmese pythons have decimated native wildlife in the Everglades for many years.

