A man and his son, taking an excursion at Big Cypress National Preserve, found an enormous invasive Burmese python.

Three other hunters came to help capture the nearly 200-pound female Burmese python, measuring a little longer than 17 feet.

According to reports, she was the second-largest python ever found in the wilds of Florida.

It took an exhausting 45 minutes to subdue the giant snake. The group of five men then sat on the snake, awaiting backup.

The snake hunters want to stress hunting and catching the massive invasive snakes to protect native Florida wildlife. They said it’s a very serious problem, and it’s up to everyone to try and conserve and protect the ecosystem for future generations.