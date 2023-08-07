Hunters hit Everglades for annual Florida Python Challenge

It takes a special breed of person to hunt pythons. As much as $30,000 in prizes and the title of best hunter await in this year’s Florida Python Challenge.

If you think hundreds of people are trudging through the South Florida swamps in a frenzy, pulling out pythons left and right? Think again.

WINK talked with Amy Siewe, also known as the “Python Huntress,” and her fiancé Dave Roberts.

“I think it’s a real eye-opener for people when they come out here expecting that,” Siewe said, “and then they see they’re out here for, you know, the first five days, and they don’t see a python at all.”

On Friday, the first night of the Florida Python Challenge kicked off with 40 or so would-be hunters in attendance.

All it took was catching one python on her trip to Florida for the couple to pack up their lives in Indiana and move to Southwest Florida. Ever since then, they have loved going out every night to do their part to eliminate the invasive threat to the Everglades ecosystem.

Click here for more information about the Python challenge.