Record-breaking 111-egg Burmese python nest found in Everglades

Picture of python and clutch of 111 eggs. CREDIT: BRANDON RAHE (FWC)

A Burmese python was captured in the Everglades with a nest containing a record-breaking 111 eggs.

According to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, the snake and eggs were removed by the Python Action Team Removing Invasive Constrictors (PATRIC) team.

According to FWC’s website, a female can lay a clutch of eggs ranging from 50 to 100 eggs. So, a nest with 111 eggs exceeds the typical range of eggs.

PATRIC helps remove pythons and other invasive contractors year-round in Florida.

You can help remove Burmese pythons during the 2023 Florida Python Challenge. The competition begins on Aug. 4 and ends on Aug. 13.

This python nest comes a day after the longest python in Florida was caught in Naples.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species and have devastated the balance of the ecosystem in the Everglades and other parts of Southwest Florida.

Click here to find out more information about Burmese pythons and their impact on Florida’s ecosystem.