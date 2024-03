FWC tracking African Rock pythons. CREDIT: FWC

Burmese pythons are not the only large invasive constrictor slithering through the Everglades, Florida wildlife officials also search for the Northern African rock python.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, with the help of several other organizations, authorities conducted a survey in the Everglades for the serpent native to Northern Africa. #DYK each year we team up with partners from multiple organizations to conduct surveys for Northern African pythons?



Teams search for the nonnative constrictors in the Everglades Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area in Miami-Dade County. While no pythons were found… pic.twitter.com/y8nDPNHqcA — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 1, 2024

Teams surveyed the Everglades Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, an area in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities didn’t find any of the invasive constrictors during their most recent survey in the Everglades.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services said Feb. 26 to March 3 is National Invasive Species Awareness Week. USFWS staff & partners recently participated in organized Northern African python (NAP) surveys in South Florida, seeking to find & remove the invasive snakes. 1/3#NationalInvasiveSpeciesAwarenessWeek



📸Bill Thomas/USFWS pic.twitter.com/nLB0rcZKZq — US Fish and Wildlife (@USFWSSoutheast) March 1, 2024

On average, these constrictors can reach about 10 feet long when they’re found in Florida. However, they can reach a massive 20 feet long in their native environment.

Due to their size, the serpent native to Northern Africa lacks predators in Florida. Their size also means the species can pose a serious risk to native wildlife. This image shows a northern African python (left) and a Burmese python (right). Note the differences in coloration. CREDIT: FWC

These constrictors were first reported in Florida in 2001. By 2009, some believed a breeding population began in western Miami-Dade County after finding more Northern African pythons.

Despite Burmese pythons being more commonly seen in Florida than Northern African pythons, that doesn’t mean they haven’t also spread. A Northern African python was reported South of Englewood on July 24, 2019. Map showing where an African Rock python was found in Englewood. CREDIT: FWC CREDIT: FWC

FWC has removed more than 70 of these African constrictors from Florida as of October 2020.

A point that makes these constrictors difficult to contain is that females can lay up to 100 eggs every two to three years.

According to the Everglades Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area website, Florida has more nonnative reptile and amphibian species than anywhere else in the world. CREDIT: FWC

Click here to learn more about Northern African pythons from FWC.

Click here to learn how to report sightings of invasive species to FWC.

Click here to learn about the Everglades Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area.