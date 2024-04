Neighbors living near Northwest 10th Street in Cape Coral are expressing their shock over the shooting death of a local resident in his home.

They say the area is kid-friendly and safe, so when they heard a man was shot to death inside a home in their neighborhood, they had one word: shocking.

This is especially the case for Shelby Perry, who lives next door.

“I was picking up my oldest from school, and we went to pull up in the neighborhood. They had that whole area blocked off,” said Perry, “ton of police cars, ambulance, obviously a little nervous about what was going on.”

Cape Coral police responded to a medical call Tuesday afternoon. They found Francis G. Tolbert with a faint pulse, bleeding from his head.

He was later pronounced dead, with officers finding shell casings around his body.

Perry said she would often see children outside of the home playing in the yard.

“I don’t know them personally, but we are pretty friendly with our neighbors in this area. They hang outside a lot. We stop and say hi,” said Perry. “It’s a multi-generational household; we see their kids outside.”

An autopsy revealed that Francis had a bullet fragment in his head, and police believe it wasn’t self-inflicted.

Police have their eyes on Francis’ brother, John William Tolbert as a person of interest.

John Tolbert is someone Perry has never seen in the area.

“Not someone we have seen in the area before, so hopefully, he will not be back unless he comes back in cuffs,” said Perry.

Police, however, are not calling him a suspect, but they would like to question him.

Neighbors say they are confident law enforcement will do their job.

“They’ll find them,” said Roger, another neighbor. “They’ll find them. It sure will make me feel safer.”

WINK News reporter Asha Patel contacted the Cape Coral Police Department on Thursday. CCPD believes John William Tolbert fled the scene, so they asked other agencies throughout the state to be on the lookout for him.

If you have any information on John William Tolbert’s whereabouts, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.