Cape Coral police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday, after rescue crews responded to a medical emergency.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore said officers responded to a house in Northwest Cape Coral after reports of a patient in cardiac arrest.

Police were at the scene responding as backup to rescuers, “which is often the case for a benign medical call,” Sizemore said.

When responders arrived at the home, they found a man with a very faint pulse.

The victim, Francis G. Tolbert, 71, was bleeding from the back of his head from unknown causes at that point.

Soon after, Tolbert was confirmed dead.

While collecting information at the house, officers found a shell casing near Tolbert, leading them to believe that his injuries were not due to a medical event.

Detectives immediately began a foul play investigation.

The investigation revealed one brother, later identified as John William Tolbert, 58, was in the house with Francis and had suddenly left the scene.

John is now a person of interest. Police believe that he fled the area.

There was no gun found at the residence.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office completed an autopsy, and preliminary reports revealed that Francis had a bullet fragment in his head.

They do not believe it was self-inflicted.

If you have any information on this suspicious death, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.