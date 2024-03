Photo by AP.

Invasive Burmese pythons are proliferating in the Everglades, but Python Cowboy and his dog Otto are protecting native wildlife and helping rid the species from Florida.

Mike Kimmel, also known as Python Cowboy, caught three invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades during a hunt with his dog Otto. Burmese python (Photo via Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

He uploaded a 15-minute video of the hunt to his YouTube channel. A bit after the five-minute mark, Otto begins barking over and over again, alerting Python Cowboy that he found a python.

With his phone in one hand recording the catch, he moved the shrubs aside, and hidden among the foliage was the first python the duo caught. After grabbing the snake by the tail, Python Cowboy says, “There’s two of them.”

Snatching the snake by the back of the neck, Mike was ready to go after the second snake.

“Probably male and female mating,” said Python Cowboy.

Without hesitating, and with the first python still in hand, he glances into the dense shrubbery, outstretches his hand, and pulls out a second python by the tail.

He dragged the snake out from the brush. Then, with the first python still in hand, he quickly grabbed the second from the back of the neck and held them both in the air.

“This is what it’s all about right here,” said the python hunter.

After analyzing his catches for a moment, the hunter discovered they were both males.

“I think more than likely these two males together this time of year. There’s a big female somewhere here close,” the hunter said while he scanned the surrounding area. “These males don’t come together just for no reason.” Burmese python being captured. Credit: CBS

He then dumped both pythons into a big bag and set Otto loose to hunt the big girl Python Cowboy believed was nearby.

While the hunter was distracted and looking at snake skin on the ground, Python Cowboy realized Otto was gone. Calling his name out into the Everglades, the hunter believed his dog wasn’t far.

On cue, loud, sharp barks were heard not far in the distance. Running toward the bark, the hunter quickly realized the dangerous position his dog was in when he saw the massive snake.

“Good boy, good dog! Good dog, Otto,” said Python Cowboy.

Taking out his phone to record the catch, the hunter closed in on his catch. The big python was wrapped around a tree with its head cocked back in a striking position.

“C’mon mama,” the hunter said, nearing his catch.

The snake was following the hunter with its head from side to side, seemingly measuring up the distance. Right when the hunter got too close, the snake lunged forward, trying to bite the hunter.

“Woooooooooooooooooow,” the hunter screamed. “Yes sir, that’s how I like ’em.”

Once he got an opportunity, the hunter snagged the snake by the tail and dragged her away from the tree. He let go of the big female after bringing it out into the open, and the snake wasted no time striking back at the hunter. Burmese pythons take over the Everglades. (Credit: CBS News)

It took him two tries, but the hunter grabbed the big girl by the back of the neck.

“Wouldn’t have found her if it weren’t for Ol’ Ot,” said the hunter with the snake in his hand.

Catching his breath, the hunter was taking a moment to appreciate catching the massive snake.

“Won’t be laying her nest,” said Python Cowboy.

“We gon’ have a lot of leather products from this ol’ girl,” he also said.

The hunter left the Everglades with three invasive Burmese pythons. The threat these pythons pose to the ecosystem is the reason Mike and other hunters go out searching for them.

Burmese pythons have caused so much damage to native wildlife over the years. The damage they would cause to native wildlife without Python Cowboy and other hunters is hard to imagine.

