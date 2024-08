Turning an apex predator into prey, the 2024 Florida Python Challenge has officially begun as hunters ravage the swamp for their slithery foes.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan joined in on the hunt, venturing into the Everglades with python hunters who are hoping to not only capture snakes but also the $10,000 grand prize.

While patrolling through the muggy, bug-infested swamp land, laser-focused hunters will stop their vehicles on a dime’s notice for the chance to capture the invasive Burmese python.

Hunters like Robert Bramblet will waste no time, as the clock struck midnight on Friday through 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, he believes that every second counts.

The venture helps protect the Florida ecosystem, as each python removed could potentially save hundreds of native species.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Burmese pythons are large constrictors that can grow to over 20 feet in length.

However, those caught in Florida are generally between 6 and 10 feet long.

As adults, they are larger than almost all native snakes.

Typical Burmese pythons are tan in color with dark blotches along the back and sides.

