The 10-day Florida Python Challenge begins in SWFL

The Florida Python Challenge is underway, and the competition is a conservation effort to eliminate invasive Burmese pythons.

Burmese pythons pose a threat to Florida’s native wildlife. The challenge is meant to protect the ecosystem in the Everglades.

In the Florida Python Challenge, the person who removes the most pythons will win the ultimate $10,000 prize, while second place wins $7,500.

In addition to the Python Challenge, there’s a local contest people may not know about. Ervin Stokes owns the Gator Hole Bar, the Diving Pelican restaurant, and the Glades Haven Marina in the Everglades.

He’s throwing the first-ever Python Festival and has his own contest at the Gator Hole Bar.

“It’s much more than the state hunt. We’re doing skin a snake, the snake train, whoever can kill the most snakes, put him in a train,” said Stokes. “And if you got the longest snake baby, you’re going to win $1,000. We also have the longest snake, hoping to get 15 to 20 feet.”

People come from all over to take part in the Florida Python Challenge. Stokes hopes some of those hunters come to his area too. The Python Festival starts at noon on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Gator Hole Bar.