A new exhibit gives us a closer look at how bad the Burmese python invasion really is.

The exhibit opened on Tuesday in the Museum of the Everglades.

The exhibit gives all kinds of information including personal stories from python hunters.

WINK News anchor Taylor Wirtz attended the opening and examined the exhibit’s other contents.

The Python Challenge is one of the most “Florida man” things about the state, especially to outsiders.

“Everybody gets together and goes out and, you know, drives up and down the roads in the swamp with big spotlights and jumping out into the water grabbing pythons,” said Thomas Lockyear, museum manager of the Museum of the Everglades.

For people who live here, especially those in South Florida close to the Everglades, it’s seen as an essential way to protect the colorful ecosystem the state is known for.

“We’re talking about with the small mammals, you know, possums, raccoons, things like that, 88-95% gone from where they were in 2012, so this is, it’s a big problem,” said Lockyear.

That’s why the Museum of the Everglades crafted its newest exhibit, Python Hunters.

It explores the issue of invasive Burmese pythons, which many have deemed an environmental catastrophe, and highlights the efforts of scientists, professional hunters and everyday people to fight against them.

“Everybody knows it’s the right thing to do. They understand how devastating these creatures are to the Everglades,” said Lockyear.

Museum goer Andrew Stoler knows all about invasive species. He’s visiting from Australia.

“We’ve got more invasive species than you can shake a stick at, and practically everything in Australia is poisonous,” said Stoler.

He says there’s no python hunt where he’s from, but he wishes there was.

“I think it’s probably a good solution,” said Stoler. “I’m not a fan of snakes.”

Lucky for Andrew, these ones don’t bite.

You can see the Python Hunters exhibit from now until Jan. 11; admission is free.