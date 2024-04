In celebration of National Volunteer Month, Florida Power and Light Company (FPL) employees and their families volunteered at Shady Oaks Park.

FPL Central Maintenance Planner Samuel Kindelan Gomez and his family volunteered Saturday at Shady Oaks Park in Fort Myers in partnership with Keep Lee County Beautiful.

FPL volunteers supported the Great American Cleanup and spent the morning removing 60 pounds of trash to make the park cleaner and safer.

They aim to power strong communities and make them a better place to live, work and raise a family.