The Shelter for Abused Women and Children held its first creative black-tie event, Bags and Bowties Gala at the Ritz Carlton Naples. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

According to the Shelter for Abused Women and Children, they found last year, there were 1,693 domestic violence 911 incidents in Collier County.

That number of calls resulted in more than $31 million of resources, from law enforcement, medical treatments, and total lost work operating hours.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Shelter, Linda Oberhaus, she mentions how not only domestic violence but how human trafficking numbers have escalated.

“Human trafficking ranks 3rd in the state of Florida,” said Oberhaus, “Fort Myers and Naples, also ranks 3rd in Florida in the number of calls to the human trafficking hotline.”

Wednesday evening, The Shelter held their first ever evening gala, Bags and Bowties, to raise funds from a live and private paddle auction, to go towards their programs and services.

More than 125 bags were displayed outside the Ritz Carlton Ballroom, from international to local chic designers.

According to Diane McCaw and Linda Meak, co-chairs of the event, The gala took close to a year in preparation.

Both Chairs said their luncheons had been successful, with the later hours, they wanted more men. Hoping to educate and bring awareness to men in the area about the staggering domestic violence and human traffic numbers.

“The dress code is anything from a jacket to a tux, but a bowtie is a must,” said Meak, “Thought it would be a wonderful idea to do an evening event to bring and introduce more men to the shelter.”

Designer, Jennifer Tattanelli, shared two of her large-medium duffle bags, called “His” duffle bag.

Two designers, based in the Southwest Florida region, D. Lacquaniti along with Turk and Turk displayed their bags and shoes for those to bid.

The designers and founders of the luxury clothing brand Turk and Turk, Iikay and Rasit, were one of the live auctions of the night.

“Our goal and our heart is believing, and supporting our community,” said Iikay Turk, then her husband, Rasit, added, “We are obligated to do that, to grow our community.” CREDIT: WINK NEWS

From tonight’s auction, more than $300,000 was raised to provide for the Shelter of Abused Women and Children programs, such as housing, resources, and education.

For those unable to attend Wednesday night’s event and would like to donate, click here.