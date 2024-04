Credit: WINK

A four-car crash on Caloosahatchee Bridge caused severe traffic back-ups for the Friday morning commute.

The crash was reported to the Florida Highway Patrol at around 7:50 a.m. on Friday.

At around 9:12 a.m., the roadway had reopened, and traffic was being navigated away from the crash.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to help divert traffic southbound while Fort Myers police conducted their initial investigation. TRAFFIC ADVISORY



LCSO is diverting traffic headed southbound onto the Caloosahatchee Bridge at Beau Dr. There is a crash on the bridge that FMPD is working. Please utilize any of the other bridges during your commute. This is in addition to the bridge construction by FDOT. — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) April 12, 2024

Adding to the challenge of traffic, the Florida Department of Transportation began construction on the Caloosahatchee Bridge to create a pedestrian walkway on Monday.

The project has temporarily closed one traffic lane so crews can work safely on the expansion.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.