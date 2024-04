It’s nerve-wracking as a parent, sending your child out on the road by themselves, but an 89-year-old guardian angel is doing his part to ease those nerves.

Bob Green has been a Charlotte County Road Ranger since 2008 and is showing no signs of stopping.

Green is always offering a helping hand on the job and in everyday life.

“Anything he can do to help them out, he’s an inspiration completely,” said Tom Arsenault, the traffic incident management program manager.

However, for Green, it’s just in his nature.

“Every day, I just will find someone to help,” said Green.

Although, it can be dangerous, not only trying to help those broken down or changing a tire, but keeping an eye on the road for reckless drivers. CREDIT: WINK News

“Well, he’s been hit twice by passing motorists even though he has his cones out and everything, and it’s a very dangerous job,” said Arsenault.

But Green continues to show up to work at 5:30 a.m. every day, ready to do his part and assist whoever.

“I’ve gotten older and wiser and more appreciated that I have a decent job with an income so that means a lot,” said Green.

Green traveled from Ohio to Fort Myers, knowing he wanted a job that could make a difference.

“I saw the guys working on the highway, and I said I would like to do that to help people,” said Green.

WINK News asked Green what he plans to do after retiring.

“I am going fishing when I retire and play a little golf,” said Green.

Green said he’s happy to still be out on the road to help and give advice to drivers all while living his best life.

“I have lived a good life,” said Green.