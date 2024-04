Iran launched a historic attack against Israel over the weekend, as drones and missiles struck Israeli territory on Saturday night.

According to Israeli representatives, ground damage in Tel Aviv was minimal due to most of the weapons being intercepted.

Following the attacks on Israel, WINK News spoke with Porter Goss, former CIA Director under President George Bush’s administration.

“It’s a deadly game, and it is not conducive at all to world peace. The problem with this is that it is not going to go away. We have a group of people who are running Iran, who have a radical view of Islam,” said Goss, who is from Sanibel. “They have a very tight grip on what happens in that part of the world concerning the forces they control. They simply will not tolerate the fact that Israel exists or that the Jews exist in the world, and until Israel is gone and all Jews are gone, they are going to continue this fight.”

WINK News spoke with Israeli Consul General Mike Driquez, who stated that this outcome showed how defensively and offensively Israel was for this attack.

“I can tell you that the results were astonishing. This is one of the biggest, if not the biggest launch of missiles towards Israel, towards any country. Forces were able to intercept almost 99% of the incoming fire, which is a number that we couldn’t have dreamed about,” said Driquez.

A post written on X by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged his support for Israel. Israel has every right to defend itself and respond with any force necessary to neutralize the threat posed by Iran's terrorism.



Florida stands with Israel. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2024

WINK News spoke with Rabbi Luna Nicole, who immediately contacted her family following the sudden conflict.

“I think ever since October 7, we have been waiting, and we have been worried about an escalation with Iran. And to know that it was imminent. We were glued to the news. We were reaching out to our family and our friends,” said Nicole.