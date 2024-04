Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s. CREDIT: Ben & Jerry’s

It’s an Americone Dream.

Grab a scoop, and don’t pay a dime—today’s Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s.

This chilled treat is perfect for the warming weather.

Free Cone Day is happening nationwide, but here in Southwest Florida, you’ll savor your sweet treat at the Ben & Jerry’s Naples location on Gulfshore Blvd.

Drop your evening plans and head over to the location. It closes at 8 p.m.

There is no purchase necessary, so there is no excuse.

Ben & Jerry’s started this holiday to fall on the day citizens have to file their taxes.