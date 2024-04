Charlotte County sent notices to owners of 168 condominiums built decades ago that are at least three stories high, informing them the structures must undergo comprehensive inspections under a new state law.

Charlotte County Building Official Shawn McNulty explained what the new law means and how it came about during the Board of County Commissioners April 16 workshop session.

“As you may or may not remember, on June 24, 2021, a large section of the 40-year-old, 12-story Champlain Towers [South] condominium building collapsed in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood, where 98 lives were lost,” he said.

