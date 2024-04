The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a text scam involving SunPass stealing money.

LCSO posted on their website that some people may have received this text message or one very similar:

“We’ve detected a $3.95 charge for your recent usage of the Florida Express Lanes. To avoid extra fees, please settle your balance today. Click here to make your payment…”

The text message appears legitimate, as does the attached link. The message, however, is fraudulent and designed to steal your money.

According to SunPass, any and all messages sent will come from one of three sources:

noreply@sunpass.com

customerservice@sunpass.com

text number 786727

Sheriff Carmine Marceno advises that SunPass will never demand immediate payment or state that immediate action needs to be taken.

It’s recommended that those who receive unsolicited texts avoid clicking on the link(s) attached.

Calling the agency or corporation that allegedly sent this type of message will prevent theft of payment, identity theft and other forms of criminal activity.

Should you be victimized by this or any other fraudulent activity, please get in touch with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or call your local law enforcement agency.