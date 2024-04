Credit: Gabby Occhino

While national and international companies convened in Fort Myers for a celebration of innovation, a global company with a home in Southwest Florida aimed for its share of the spotlight, too.

Arthrex, which already has won four Edison Awards, submitted two recent inventions in trying to achieve its fifth and sixth trophies.

The 37th annual Edison Awards, taking place for the fourth consecutive year in Fort Myers, gave Arthrex founder and President Reinhold Schmieding its Achievement Award in 2021. This year’s Achievement Award recipients will be Laurie Leshin, director of Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA, and Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX.

