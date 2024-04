Pilotcar EV put the finishing touches this week on its autonomous vehicle that will be on display April 18 at the Edison Awards in Fort Myers.

Pilotcar, headquartered at 16121 Lee Road, unit 107, in south Fort Myers since 2022, will be participating in the Edison Awards for the first time, featuring the autonomous version of its Pilotcar.

The Edison Awards, which celebrate technology, innovation and entrepreneurs, will have events April 17 in Fort Myers, culminating with the awards banquet April 18 at Caloosa Sound Convention Center downtown.

