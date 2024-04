We are now hearing the 911 calls after a robbery at Saks Fifth Avenue on Tuesday, which led to a vehicle pursuit.

Michael Knight, Keion Payne Harmon Brown, who are all from Fort Lauderdale, are behind bars, Friday. However, on Tuesday they caused quite a scene.

Collier County deputies were called to Saks Fifth Avenue at the Waterside Shops after the three of them snatched a bunch of handbags and ran from the store.

“They are armed, they were all wearing black and they had masks on,” said a 911 caller.

Store employees tried to keep the doors closed but were pepper sprayed by the guys as they made their getaway.

“It’s just sad because people want to do the right thing and want to jump in and help,” said Cheryl Mullin.

This is one of the calls for help from employees and customers who were inside.

“Where exactly are you?” asked the dispatcher.

“We are in the Saks. I was in the Saks shoe department when one ran by me, almost knocked me over. And then everyone, or personnel, said that they have a gun,” said the caller, “so we all like– a bunch of us ran back. We’re locked up back in a personnel area where you know, they keep their stock.”

The three suspects hopped into a white BMW SUV and took off on Pine Ridge Road. Deputies tried stopping the SUV, but it hit another car and then went the wrong way down the road to avoid deputies.

“I can’t imagine if you were in a store, and you saw somebody taking things, wouldn’t it kind of make you think, well, where are they going with those?” said Barbara Pomfret from Naples. “But, you know, you don’t want to confront them either because you don’t know what’s going to happen, so it’s getting scary.”

They ditched the car on Addison Place Drive and took off running. One of the suspects was caught on video getting arrested at Esplanade Golf Course.