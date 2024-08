The Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Ave Maria neighborhood on Thursday morning after deputies say 26-year-old Hilberto Callejas rammed into a car carrying the mother of his children.

Armed with a gun, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Callejas tried breaking into the vehicle.

A neighbor heard the commotion and attempted to intervene, and that’s when Callejas shot him.

“Callejas rammed his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle. He then got out of his vehicle and struck the victim’s window with a gun, breaking the glass. A witness confronted Callejas, and Callejas shot him in the shoulder and fled the scene,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

WINK News obtained the 911 call from the mother inside the car.

A warning: the audio may be disturbing to hear.

911 caller: “Oh my gosh, me and my daughter are bleeding. He broke our freaking window with the gun. He shot in.”

Dispatcher: “Where are you right now so I can have an ambulance to help you?”

911 caller: “I don’t know. I see the cop right here.”

The panic and pleading in the call are truly upsetting but had that neighbor not intervened; the outcome could have been very different.

The neighbor is recovering from a shot to the upper chest, and The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said he is expected to make a full recovery.

As for Callejas, he is in custody and faces a number of charges.