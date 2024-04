Darwen Montejo Credit: The Acadia Police Department

A man has been arrested after allegedly looking underneath the stalls of the women’s restroom at a CVS store in Arcadia.

According to the Acadia Police Department, on Wednesday, officers responded to CVS, where the caller reported a man in the women’s bathroom looking underneath the stalls.

After further investigation and review of the surveillance video, police arrested 31-year-old Darwen Montejo.

Montejo is being charged with Voyeurism.