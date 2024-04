The same maple syrup, breakfast menu and even some of the same servers and vintage lighthouse pictures are returning at 7 a.m. April 25 on Sanibel Island. But the resurrected Lighthouse Cafe, in business since 1968, will have one major change: a new location.

The Lighthouse Cafe, shut down since Hurricane Ian flooded it Sept. 28, 2022, is reopening almost 19 months later. It will about double in size when it opens at 1020 Periwinkle Way, just east of the entrance to the island from the Sanibel Causeway and a mile east of the previous location.

“I’m so ready to let it rip and get going,” Lighthouse Cafe owner Dan Billheimer said. “This place, it’s just amazing.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.