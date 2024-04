Florida black bear caught on camera in a tree. Credit: Robert Bosch.

A large black bear climbed up a tree and was caught on camera relaxing on some branches at Heritage Bay Boulevard in the northeastern part of the county, north of Immokalee Road.

A video sent in by Robert Bosch showed the black bear which seemed to be sleeping comfortably in a tree early Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bears can run up to 35 miles per hour and climb 100 feet up a tree in 30 seconds.

Florida is home to only one kind of bear, the Florida black bear, and FWC estimates that there are approximately 4,050 bears statewide.

To report any sightings, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.