David Hull Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A Port Charlotte man who allegedly shot and killed a barber has been arrested on second-degree murder charges and pleaded not guilty for the incident.

According to authorities, 34-year-old David Hull claimed he was standing his ground against 37-year-old Manuel “Macho” back in March.

After working on the case, the state attorney’s office determined that Hull’s stand-your-ground claim did not apply.

Torres was killed near his shop, Uppercutz Barbershop, in the Bell Plaza in Port Charlotte.

The motive remains unclear, but comments on a Charlotte County Facebook page noted the two men knew each other and had a fight.