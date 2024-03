Charlotte County deputies responding to a shooting scene at the Bell Plaza. Credit: WINK

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting that occurred near Uppercutz Barbershop in the Bell Plaza in Port Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. UpperCutz in Charlotte County. CREDIT: WINK News

“One person was unfortunately shot, and they have since passed away,” said Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Chris Hall. Memorial set up for shooting victim in Charlotte County. CREDIT: WINK News

According to the CCSO, the victim’s name is Manuel Torres, 37.

The accused shooter has been identified as David Lee Hull, 34.

This investigation is still ongoing, and deputies are still interviewing witnesses.

