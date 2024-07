The scene cleared, but neighbors are still on edge after what happened. A man by the name of Brandon Christmas is dead after a shooting at Farmworkers Village.

CCSO choppers circled the sky as they searched for the suspect in a tragic incident.

“The first thing police want to look for is any evidence that may have been left at the same, whether it’s the casings from the weapon from the bullets, any weapons, any vehicles,” said Walter Zalisko. “So they will certainly do a pretty comprehensive search for those items.”

Walter Zalisko is a retired police chief and private investigator.

“Generally, when you have a shooting, the shooter and the victim, most often know each other, there may be some kind of a dispute or, or whatever. So, it’s not like it’s a random shooting. And this doesn’t appear to sound like a random shooting from what I’ve seen,” Zalisko added. Brandon Christmas

“So, they’re gonna want to talk to the victim’s family. They may have information of maybe any arguments he may have had with somebody or things like that. So, there’s a lot of steps that the police are going to be doing in their investigation,” he said.

Deputies reported to the scene from Alexander Circle, near State Road 29, early Tuesday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered one man with a gunshot wound, facing down in a grassy area.

“All of a sudden, everybody showed up over here. I went up to my window and door, but like I said, I don’t know who it was,” said Rafael Alicea, a neighbor.

The crime scene’s perimeter was wrapped around yellow caution tape while deputies worked the scene, a silver truck was towed off scene, and a neighbor’s car was hit by the bullets. It’s important to note the suspect is still at large, with deputies actively searching.

“To identify the shooter, that’ll be a police matter. Because they may not want to make it known who he is at a certain point in the investigation because it may jeopardize their investigation,” Zalisko added.

Crime scene investigators were on the scene earlier to take photos of the incident, but the identity of the alleged shooter has not been identified.