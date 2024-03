The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one person at a busy strip mall.

CCSO responded to the shooting that occurred near Uppercutz Barbershop in the Bell Plaza on Tamiami Trail on Tuesday afternoon.

“One person was unfortunately shot, and they have since passed away,” said Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Chris Hall.

Deputies detained the alleged gunman, who has reportedly been cooperative with their investigation.

The identity of the shooter and the victim has not been released to the public.

Hall confirmed that all parties have been accounted for and that the nearby community is in no threat of harm.

“We don’t have any information as to what led to this incident and what occurred between the individuals,” said Hall, “but you can be sure that we’ll be working to figure that out throughout the investigation.”

The cause of the shooting is currently under investigation.

