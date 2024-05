The landscape of orthopedic care in SW Florida is about to change. Construction of the world-renowned Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) is moving closer to reality in their collaboration with NCH.

Already, high-tech equipment and specialty doctors are arriving to begin work. This week, a cutting-edge surgical robot was delivered. The Globus Xcelsius system helps surgeons see the spine in a whole new way.

“This robot utilizes both preoperative and intraoperative images and combines those and an enhanced navigation pathway,” explained Dr. Nicholas Clark, an orthopedic spine surgeon.

Clark demonstrated how the new robot will aid in back surgeries.

“This will be very near the patient’s skin,” said Clark. “And what happens is my instruments go through this, including the screw. So we can have very, very small incisions and take on really complex conditions through a less invasive approach.”

Dr. Clark is a new arrival as well. He came here as part of the expansion.

“I had formally trained at HSS, and had been out practicing for a number of years, and was asked to help come and begin this spine program here at HSS at NCH.” said Clark, “There’s a lot of patients who, in my opinion, require our help here, and we’re excited to help them.”

The construction site, which sits on property adjacent to the NCH North Naples hospital, will converge uniquely trained specialists with the newest technology, into a joint facility owned and operated by HSS and NCH.

“The Hospital for Special Surgery is the number one orthopedics in the world. That is done by hyperfocus specialized care,” said HSS at NCH Vice President Justin Blohm. “So the knee surgeon is only doing knees, the foot and ankle is only doing foot and Ankle spine only spine. Our surgeons are focused on their area of expertise. So that just brings a little bit elevated patient experience and quality.”

Blohm said the construction on the building is in high gear. “It’s getting framed out, drywalled. And we are less than a year from accepting our first patients.”

In the coming months, more people and more equipment will onboard, serving as a backbone for orthopedic care.