Jeep flipped on its side after two-vehicle crash

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Authorities are responding to a car crash on Ortiz Avenue and Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Is the third time the charm? Downtown Fort Myers is buzzing over the idea of a new eye in the sky. On Thursday night, Steve Weathers gave his presentation on the proposed Ferris Wheel plan for the third time in a matter of months. Currently, nothing is set in stone. For the historic preservation committee, […]
The Lee County school board unanimously passed a new code of conduct on Thursday night, and there wasn’t any pushback, not even during public comment.
A community mourns the death of three young men who died drowning in the Caloosahachee River on Saturday, May 18.
The internet is a big playground with tons of entertainment options, but similarly to real playgrounds, not everyone plays nice.
Hurricane season is approaching, so now is the time for Southwest Floridians to gear up and protect themselves against potential storms.
A 12-year-old boy is recovering after Cape Coral police say he was hit by a speeding car Wednesday night.
The NAACP knows Amira Fox’s decision cannot be overturned, so they’re pushing for more open conversation around mental health and how police officers should be trained to tackle similar situations.
Getting to the bottom of what is inside the paint that filled the Orange River near homes in Buckingham.
The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation completed its marsh restoration project on the island.
Eileen Sartell lives in the Babcock area, and she said the speeding in the area is horrible
A tsunami is a massive wave of destruction, but it doesn’t just happen on the coast. It can happen inside your brain.
Two local golf pros, Jeremy Wells and Evan Bowser, recount the memories they made playing in the PGA Championship.
Maxcimiliano Rodriguez, who faced vehicular homicide charges, had his first appearance in court on Thursday.
A brown pelican was found on a Marco Island beach last week, showing signs of red tide toxicosis.
The Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a car crash on Ortiz Avenue and Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.
According to authorities, two vehicles were involved in the crash.
It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.
CREDIT: WINK News
CREDIT: WINK News
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.