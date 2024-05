Sanibel Island will never forget the devastation a hurricane can bring.

With a very active Atlantic hurricane season ahead, they’re not taking anything for granted.

Hurricane Ian devastated the city of Sanibel; the island is working on both rebuilding and planning for when it happens again.

“I’m pretty terrified of the concept of a hurricane,” said Michaela Brady, who lives in Sanibel for part of the year.

On Friday, Brady and dozens of her neighbors came to the city of Sanibel’s annual hurricane seminar to hear about the city’s new game plan.

The free seminar featured a panel of speakers who shared the city’s plan for the upcoming storm season with residents, business owners, and island workers.

They also shared family emergency planning, special needs issues, post-storm recovery plans and more.

“I think everybody’s very sober about what we didn’t have in place and what we need to have in place. I know I’m going to do a lot more preparation than I ever thought,” Brady said.

Brady lives on Sanibel for at least half the year for the past 11 years. She said preparing for hurricanes is no joke and that she learned a lot.

“I think we learned a lot. Clearly, everyone learned a lot, even the police in the fire in the city, so I think we’re going to be way better prepared,” Brady said.

The city of Sanibel hosts this hurricane seminar yearly. It lays out plans for the upcoming storm season and provides emergency planning for families.