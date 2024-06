CREDIT: HURRICANE HUNTERS

Colorado State University released its new Extended Range Forecast and Landfall Strike Probability for the 2024 hurricane season on Tuesday, June 11.

It remains unchanged from the early forecast CSU released in April.

“The updated, unchanged CSU forecast is not surprising considering how aggressive they went with their original numbers,” added The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

The research team at the CSU Tropical Meteorology Project predicted a well above-average season.

23 named storms

11 will become hurricanes

5 will reach major hurricane status

A major hurricane has sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour and is classified as Category 3, 4, or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

An average tropical weather season sees 14 storms, seven named storms, and three major hurricanes.

“This was the highest forecast numbers they have ever put out, so the lack of change goes to show how busy they expect this year’s hurricane season to be,” elaborated Kreidler. One reason for very active Atlantic #hurricane season forecast from CSU is the significant potential for #LaNina development. La Nina typically increases Atlantic hurricane activity via decreases in Caribbean/tropical Atlantic vertical wind shear. pic.twitter.com/sjK0ih8qBM — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 11, 2024

CSU researchers anticipate that La Niña conditions will develop by the peak of the Atlantic

hurricane season, likely resulting in reduced levels of tropical Atlantic vertical wind

shear.

“We like to see wind shear. It typically helps break up or destroy a storm,” said Kreidler. “Hurricanes don’t perform well when the upper-level winds are too strong.” CREDIT: Colorado State University

“Extremely warm sea surface temperatures provide a much more conducive dynamic and thermodynamic environment for hurricane formation and intensification,” according to the CSU forecast report. “We anticipate a well above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.”

Hurricane season ends on November 30.