There’s a lot of sun’n and fun’n going on this holiday weekend. But when it comes to your skin, there can be too much of a good thing.

“That’s why we have the umbrellas because my shoulders are already burnt; my face is already burned,” said Emma Tuchbaum as she was enjoying the day on Fort Myers Beach.

Surveys show one in three adults say they’ve been burned in the past year. Fort Myers dermatologist Ashley Pezzi offered tips if you find yourself fried.

“The first thing is to stay well hydrated, drink plenty of fluids, take some ibuprofen. Some NSAIDs can be helpful for the inflammation. Cool compresses,” Pezzi said.

Dr. Pezzi is part of Precision Healthcare Specialists. She said the best way to avoid being ‘well-done’ is to properly prep. Sunscreens offer great protection if you use them all the time.

Many of us grew up using the strategy of a base tan, which involves exposing ourselves slowly to give our skin some sort of protection. However, even a base tan is not a safe tan.

“There is no good base tan. No good sun exposure. The whole reason that you’re getting a tan in the first place is because of the UV damage; it triggers your skin to create the melanin,” Dr. Pezzi said.

In addition to premature aging, the sun’s rays are the top contributor to skin cancers. Overexposure creates damage whether it happens one time, or all the time.

“Numbering of blistering burns is more likely to contribute to cancer such as melanoma,” said Dr. Pezzi. “Whereas our cumulative life exposure or day to day is really more for other skin cancers such as basal cell. But they both contribute but in different ways.”

Still, the myth of a healthy tan runs deep. But if you want a bronzed look, the best way to achieve the glow is to avoid the sizzle and opt for a sunless tan.