Those 90s won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. The summer temperatures can become unbearable.

And for folks who are over the age of 50, the heat can be deadly.

Bonita Springs Fire Rescue medical director Dr. Benjamin Abo said that they see a lot of heat-related emergencies.

“This is absolutely the busy time of year when things are starting to heat up. We’re not really realizing because, heck, it’s not really deep in the summer, so people let their guards down,” Abo said.

The majority of their heat-related calls are elderly.

Abo told WINK News they are more at risk for heat stroke and heat exhaustion because of the body’s ability to deal with heat.

“Most of the time, it’s harder for an older person to compensate and deal with the heat because the medications that are on or also just their body’s ability overall kind of changes,” Abo said.

This week’s high is 98 degrees, so just remember to take precautions, stay in the shade, wear a hat, and drink a lot of water.