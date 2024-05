Credit: Charlotte County Public Safety

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at the El Jobean Fishing Pier, causing the complete closure of the fishing spot until repairs were made.

According to Charlotte County Public Safety, fishermen reported the fire after witnessing smoke from the bottom of the pier at around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Charlotte County fire station across the pier responded to the fire, detailing that fire was seen burning the railings on the left side of the El Jobean Fishing Pier.

Multiple crews were called to combat the blaze. Credit: Charlotte County Public Safety

No injuries were reported.

According to public safety officials, a large portion of the structure on the north side of the pier, which is closest to land, was damaged.

Most of the fire was burning under the walking deck, making reaching it very difficult. Credit: Charlotte County Public Safety

While damage was reported on the pier’s topside, firefighters stated that most of the damage was underneath the structure.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office closed the bridge for vehicle traffic to prevent injuries.