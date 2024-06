The Florida Everblades, the hockey team, is taking Southwest Florida by storm because they are three games away from being potential three-peat champions in the Kelly Cup finals.

More and more spectators are flocking to Hertz Arena as the battle wages on, which means more foot traffic along nearby shopping centers like Miromar Outlets and Coconut Point.

Business was booming. Everblades fans packing into nearby restaurants. These businesses enjoyed a busy day of service.

The Florida Everblades work hard to put on each home game for fans, but they weren’t the only ones bringing their A-game Wednesday night.

Neighboring businesses were gearing up for fans to pre-game on snacks and drinks before the puck dropped at 7:30 p.m.

“Naples Flatbread is the pregame place to be,” said Kevin Orwick, a Florida Everblades fan. “The food is amazing. The staff is always on point. You got the TVs, the atmosphere in general.”

And these crowds are a game-changer for businesses.

“We’ve had a lot of customers that have come in to try our drinks and stop in before the game, and they turned into regulars. Now, they make it a stop every time on the way to the game,” said Lindsey Bronson, owner of Kava Culture kava bar.

With one more home game come Friday, these businesses will be ready for another wave of hungry and eager fans.