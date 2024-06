The warmer temperatures, trips to the pool, and snow cones have marked the start of summer for some Floridians in Southwest Florida.

With school officially out, local law enforcement agencies like the Collier County Sheriff’s Office have started its annual Hot Summer Nights event.

The event is part of the sheriff’s office SummerFest program, which offers games, snacks, patrol cars, bounce houses, and much more for families to enjoy.

The first night of Hot Summer Nights was held at Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park, where nearly a hundred people came to have a little fun in the sun.

Lauren Osborne was one of the many attendees who attends Hot Summer Nights yearly with her two children.

“The kids love Hot Summer Nights,” said Osborne. They get to interact with the deputies, and they get hands-on activities. They have motorcycles out here.

They get to talk to the deputies, learn about their job a little bit, and know that the deputies are here to help and keep the community safe.”

With summer set to start June 20, activities in the sun can be enjoyable but pose a risk if safety precautions are not considered.

Dr. Benjamin Abo, with EMS physician and the medical director for Naples Fire Rescue, said he’s recently worked a dozen calls in regards to heat-related illness.

Dr. Abo shares with WINK News ways to beat the heat.

“You have to think about both what you’re doing in the heat as well as and you also have to think about what you’re wearing,” said Abo. If you’re wearing certain material that is not allowing you to sweat, then you’re going to be in a lot more trouble because your body can’t compensate.”

Light-colored fabrics are preferred over dark-colored fabrics, which are known to absorb more heat from the sun.

The heat can also be detrimental to pets if they are not well taken care of. Brian Wierima, community relations coordinator for the Gulf Coast Humane Society, advises pet owners to limit extended walks.

“Your biggest main concern is keeping them in the house,” said Wierima. Bring them out for a short walk for potty breaks. Take them on walks during the evening when it does cool down.”

Whether you’re out in the heat for a short time or an extended period, experts highly advise H2O.

“You have to stay properly hydrated ahead of time, said Dr. Abo. You can’t play catch up during or after your exposure to heat. It’s best to drink water beforehand to protect ourselves.”