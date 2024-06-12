Local greyhound among fastest dogs in the country

WINK News
The Florida Highway Patrol has issued road closures for the following streets due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
Reporter Camila Pereira spoke with neighbors, who said that the flooding was normal but still is concerning.
The Weather Authority has continuing coverage of the widespread rain that has been drenching Southwest Florida since Monday morning.
Experts say the amount of rain we’ve had means we’re likely to see more snakes, frogs, toads and mosquitoes.
They can strike anytime and anywhere! Now, a new clinical trial for epilepsy is using a regenerative brain cell procedure to stop seizures.
A water main break has caused an immediate boil water notice for areas of Southwest Arcadia.
The jury has returned from deliberations to deliver their verdict on the murder of two Cape Coral women.
Bonita Bill’s is for sale. The family that owns the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook.
Escargot 41, a longtime French restaurant in Park Shore Plaza in Naples, has plans to expand its local business with an adjacent piano bar and cocktail lounge.
Lehigh Acres firefighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain during the storms that have been ravaging the area these past few days.
Americans’ love affair with Italian food, wine, culture and art isn’t lost on Marzia and Nico Candelora. The husband-and-wife team of Italian restaurateurs opened their second Punta Gorda establishment—Fresco.
On Wednesday, jurors will hear more evidence to determine whether to recommend the death penalty or life in prison for a man accused of killing five women inside a bank in Sebring.
The flooded roads of Lee County saw fire rescuers jump into action to save a man from his slowly sinking SUV.
The Weather Authority and the National Hurricane Center have been tracking an area of low pressure moving through Florida.
Magic, a three year old greyhound, has emerged as a rock star when it comes to his speed. So it’s fitting, he’s named after a rock classic.
“I thought of a name that had his name that he always heard in it,” Magic’s owner, Sandy McMillan, explained, “And I named him He’s a Magic Man after the Heart song. Cause that’s a great song and every time I look at him I think he’s really great. And I’ve always been in love with him since I first met him.”
When he’s chasing down a trash bunny, Magic lives up to his name with all the trophies and ribbons he’s won.
“He’s actually never gone to a meet that he’s lost or that he’s hasn’t won I should say,” McMillan said.
Magic has climbed the rankings, ending 2023 as a FastCAT top five dog in the country. FastCAT, which stands for Coursing Ability Test, events have dogs do a timed 100-yard dash one at a time while chasing a lure. Magic even earned an invite for the Fastest Dog Competition in Arizona.
“He’ll do anywhere from 5.4 seconds to 5.6 seconds, depending on the turf,” McMillan said.
Magic hasn’t slowed down this year. The highlight was Magic’s win in the Sunflower State Derby in Kansas.
“That was the actual track we ran on for that meet was the track I actually schooled him on before he went on to pro race,” McMillan explained. “So it was really sentimental for me to be there with him.”
That win was even more special because McMillan’s other greyhound, six-year-old Beni, finished third.
“To have a boy come in first and a boy come in third that was the highlight of my life,” McMillan said.