Patients and workers at the Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute were stranded Thursday afternoon because of the flooding near Gladiolus in Fort Myers.

A scary moment for many.

Patient Alexis Alvarez said this is not an ideal place for flooding.

“We were bunkered down for that, so we didn’t really have to go through this, and that is a very difficult location to have. The flooding in the cancer center with so many sick people and elderly people,” Alvarez said.

Patients who just finished chemotherapy waited hours to leave after their treatment was done.

Then, patients began dealing with the side effects of the treatment and just wanted to get home.

“Sitting in the passenger seat of my car just opening the door vomiting because I have been so sick from the chemo, and it’s hours later, and it’s starting to kick in,” Alvarez said.

Once they were able to leave, there was no easy way out.

“I actually had to drive around to find another exit, and there were none, and there were police officers outside the exit, and they were walking through the water in waist deep level,” Alvarez said.

We were able to talk to one of the men driving a tow truck here, and he said that everyone was towed out safely.

The flooding is still present, so avoid the area if you can, especially now that visibility is completely gone and the water level is still high.