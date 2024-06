Christopher Costie, Sr. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 from a donation tip jar at the Metro Diner in Port Charlotte.

Deputies arrested Christopher Costie, Sr., 44, on Monday after surveillance camera footage released showcasing the suspected thief bicycling away from the diner parking lot on Thursday.

A witness on the scene described the events leading up to the theft, including a physical description of Costie.

According to the witness, he entered the diner at around 2:20 p.m. and stood at the entrance, making no attempt to speak to the hostess.

According to deputies, after the diner employees turned their attention away from the front, Costie then stood up, grabbed a donation jug intended for the child of one of the employees, and walked out of the building.

An investigation was conducted, where Costie was located and interrogated by deputies.

Costie denied the allegations regarding his involvement in the theft.

During the interview, Costie was advised that money had been stolen from the Port Charlotte diner, to which he responded, “Was it taken from a tip jar?”

Deputies clarified that he was not informed where the money was taken from, nor did Costie mention hearing about the tip jar being stolen from any media outlet.

He was then arrested and charged with grand theft of property of more than $750 but less than $5,000.

The money was not recovered.