Tropical Storm Alberto. Credit: The Weather Authority

Tropical Storm Alberto has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, making it the first named storm of the 2024 hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center officially announced Alberto at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Alberto is moving in a westward motion at nearly nine mph and is expected to reach the coast of northeastern Mexico by late Wednesday and into early Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Nikki Sheaks says, “Alberto, the first storm of the season, is a tropical storm with sustained winds of 40mph, so it is just barely making it to tropical storm status, which is typically between 39-73 mph.”

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal portions of central and northern Mexico and up into south Texas.

The tropical storm is expected to bring rain, coastal flooding and wind along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico.

Alberto is a slow-moving storm, so it has higher rainfall and flooding potential because it will sit over one area for a longer period of time.

The expected rainfall may cause flash flooding in the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, and the cities of Monterrey and Cuidad Victoria.

The Weather Authority will continue to monitor further development of Tropical Storm Alberto.